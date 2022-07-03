SUPER EAGLES

'Working on his body language'- Rohr reveals what Osimhen needs to become world-class

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Osimhen is one of the best young strikers in the world, but the ex-Bayern Munich star believes he is not at the world-class level yet.

Osimhen scored ten times for Nigeria under Rohr
Osimhen scored ten times for Nigeria under Rohr

Ex-Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has hailed the ability of Victor Osimhen but insists the Napoli player still needs to develop to reach a world-class level.

Recommended articles

Rohr knows Osimhen well, having managed the ex-Lille striker during his time as Nigeria coach. Although Osimhen made his Super Eagles debut before Rohr took over as Nigeria's coach, the 23-year-old came into his full element when the German was in charge.

Rohr says Osimhen has improved greatly since he first handed him a call-up, partly down to his tough childhood. Osimhen grew up in Lagos, and Rohr believes the lesson Osimhen learned from the city has helped him in his football journey.

"When he was ten years old, he sold water in Nigeria's giant metropolis of Lagos (22 million inhabitants, ed.), wherever there is a traffic jam – in the sweltering heat to make ends meet," Rohr told Sports Bild.

"This boy knows exactly where he comes from and will never forget it. Victor is also a fighter on the pitch and has great moral and physical qualities.

"Technically, he has improved a lot, recently, in Lille and Napoli, he showed how dangerous he is in front of goal."

However, while Rohr acknowledged Osimhen's ability, the ex-Burkina Faso manager believes Osimhen still needs to develop further before entering the world-class category.

Rohr believes Osimhen still needs to work on his emotions and know how to handle frustrations before he can be called a world-class striker.

When asked if Osimhen can be world-class, Rohr said: "If he develops further, he can become one.

"Victor still needs to improve a few things, like working on his body language.

"If something doesn't work, he shows it too much on the pitch.

"But these are small things, he can handle them," Rohr added.

Osimhen scored ten times for Nigeria during Rohr's tenure as manager.

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

More from category

  • Osimhen scored ten times for Nigeria under Rohr

    'Working on his body language'- Rohr reveals what Osimhen needs to become world-class

  • Folarin Balogun celebrates birthday with Nigerian attire after goal for Arsenal

    Folarin Balogun celebrates birthday with Nigerian attire after goal for Arsenal

  • Asisat Oshoala will be pleading her case for Ballon d'Or nomination at the 2022 WAFCON (Instagram/Asisat Oshoala)

    Asisat for Ballon d'Or: Profiling Oshoala's quest for global recognition at WAFCON 2022

Recommended articles

'Working on his body language'- Rohr reveals what Osimhen needs to become world-class

'Working on his body language'- Rohr reveals what Osimhen needs to become world-class

Folarin Balogun celebrates birthday with Nigerian attire after goal for Arsenal

Folarin Balogun celebrates birthday with Nigerian attire after goal for Arsenal

The biggest talking points from UFC 276 as Adesanya defends title

The biggest talking points from UFC 276 as Adesanya defends title

Israel Adesanya survives Drake curse with victory against Jared Cannonier

Israel Adesanya survives Drake curse with victory against Jared Cannonier

Israel Adesanya responds to Alex Pereira call out after succesful title defence

Israel Adesanya responds to Alex Pereira call out after succesful title defence

Israel Adesanya defeats Jared Cannonier to retain title

Israel Adesanya defeats Jared Cannonier to retain title

Trending

Top 5 transfer hijacks in Premier League history

Biggest transfer hijacks in Premier League history

CAF Awards 2022: 4 players who have no business being nominated for CAF Player of the year

Four players who didn't deserve to be nominated for CAF Player of the Year
SUPER EAGLES

Taiwo Awoniyi set for Union Berlin return just 28 days after joining Nottingham Forest

Taiwo Awoniyi is set to make an instant return to Union Berlin 28 days after signing for Nottingham Forest
SPORTS GIST

Paul Pogba teams up with Emmanuel Adebayor for charity game [Photos]

Paul Pogba teams up with Emmanuel Adebayor for charity game