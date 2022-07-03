'Working on his body language'- Rohr reveals what Osimhen needs to become world-class

Rohr knows Osimhen well, having managed the ex-Lille striker during his time as Nigeria coach. Although Osimhen made his Super Eagles debut before Rohr took over as Nigeria's coach, the 23-year-old came into his full element when the German was in charge.

Rohr says Osimhen has improved greatly since he first handed him a call-up, partly down to his tough childhood. Osimhen grew up in Lagos, and Rohr believes the lesson Osimhen learned from the city has helped him in his football journey.

"When he was ten years old, he sold water in Nigeria's giant metropolis of Lagos (22 million inhabitants, ed.), wherever there is a traffic jam – in the sweltering heat to make ends meet," Rohr told Sports Bild.

"This boy knows exactly where he comes from and will never forget it. Victor is also a fighter on the pitch and has great moral and physical qualities.

"Technically, he has improved a lot, recently, in Lille and Napoli, he showed how dangerous he is in front of goal."

However, while Rohr acknowledged Osimhen's ability, the ex-Burkina Faso manager believes Osimhen still needs to develop further before entering the world-class category.

Rohr believes Osimhen still needs to work on his emotions and know how to handle frustrations before he can be called a world-class striker.

When asked if Osimhen can be world-class, Rohr said: "If he develops further, he can become one.

"Victor still needs to improve a few things, like working on his body language.

"If something doesn't work, he shows it too much on the pitch.

"But these are small things, he can handle them," Rohr added.