Workers at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles are planning to go on strike to protest the £88m move of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid to Juventus .

Real Madrid and Juventus on Tuesday, July 10 confirmed that they have agreed for Ronaldo to sign for the Serie A giants.

While Serie A and Juventus fans have been celebrating the move , Fiat workers are planning to go on strike.

According to Football Italia, some of the £88m will be paid through the Bianconeri parent company Exor which in turn owns Fiat.

The big money move has triggered disgruntled workers at the company who believe they have not been paid well.

An Italian trade union confirmed to Bleacher Report that workers will walk out of the Melfi plant for two days in protest.

"It's unacceptable that while FCA and CNHI workers continue to make huge economic sacrifices, the company then spends hundreds of millions of euros on the purchase of a player,” the trade union is quoted to say by Bleacher Report.

"We're told that times are tough, that we need to resort to social safety nets, waiting for the launch of new models, which never arrive. And while the workers and their families tighten their belts more and more, the company decides to invest a lot of money on a single human resource!

"The company should invest in car models that guarantee the futures of thousands of people, rather than enriching only one. That should be the objective, a company that puts the interests of their employees first. If it isn't, it's because they prefer the world of football, entertainment and everything else.

"For the reasons described above, the Unione Sindacale di Base has declared a strike at FCA Melfi between 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 15 and 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 17.”

The Agnelli family, who have a 63.77% stake in Juventus, also own 29.8% of the conglomerate that Fiat and Ferrari are part of.

While the £88m move is sparking protest from these workers, it saw a rise in Juve’s share price on the stock market.