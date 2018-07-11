Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Workers in Italy go on strike over Ronaldo's Juventus move

Cristiano Ronaldo Workers in Italy go on strike over Juventus move

While Serie A and Juventus fans have been celebrating the move, Fiat workers are planning to go on strike.

  • Published:
Italian Serie A Juventus side have completed the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid on Tuesday, July 10 play Workers in Italy go on strike over Ronaldo's Juventus move (Marca)

Workers at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles are planning to go on strike to protest the £88m move of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid to Juventus.

Real Madrid and Juventus on Tuesday, July 10 confirmed that they have agreed for Ronaldo to sign for the Serie A giants.

While Serie A and Juventus fans have been celebrating the move, Fiat workers are planning to go on strike.

According to Football Italia, some of the £88m will be paid through the Bianconeri parent company Exor which in turn owns Fiat.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Agnelli play The Agnelli family is taking money from company that owns Fiat to finance Ronaldo's move (Twitter/adriandelmonte)

 

The big money move has triggered disgruntled workers at the company who believe they have not been paid well.

An Italian trade union confirmed to Bleacher Report that workers will walk out of the Melfi plant for two days in protest.

"It's unacceptable that while FCA and CNHI workers continue to make huge economic sacrifices, the company then spends hundreds of millions of euros on the purchase of a player,” the trade union is quoted to say by Bleacher Report.

"We're told that times are tough, that we need to resort to social safety nets, waiting for the launch of new models, which never arrive. And while the workers and their families tighten their belts more and more, the company decides to invest a lot of money on a single human resource!

"The company should invest in car models that guarantee the futures of thousands of people, rather than enriching only one. That should be the objective, a company that puts the interests of their employees first. If it isn't, it's because they prefer the world of football, entertainment and everything else.

"For the reasons described above, the Unione Sindacale di Base has declared a strike at FCA Melfi between 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 15 and 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 17.”

Juventus fans excited for Cristiano Ronaldo play Juventus stakes have reportedly gone up after Ronaldo's move (AFP)

 

The Agnelli family, who have a 63.77% stake in Juventus, also own 29.8% of the conglomerate that Fiat and Ferrari are part of.

While the £88m move is sparking protest from these workers, it saw a rise in Juve’s share price on the stock market.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is the Sports Editor at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Dele Alli England star continues to ignore his Nigerian father as he...bullet
2 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father...bullet
3 Football World Cup semi-finalists England 'not the finished article'...bullet

Related Articles

Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus sign Real Madrid star
Football Ronaldo: Football legend takes his talents to Juventus
Football Ronaldo ends nine-year Madrid reign, joins Juventus
Cristiano Ronaldo 5 players who could replace new Juventus signing at Real Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo £88m for a 33-year-old? Twitter loses it as Real Madrid star joins Juventus
Cristiano Ronaldo Superstar ends 9-year Madrid reign, joins Juventus
Football Italian media hail "dream come true" after Juventus bag Ronaldo
Football From player to one-man multinational -- Cristiano Ronaldo

Football

Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun says the group stage exit at the 2018 FIFA World Cup is still painful.
Leon Balogun Super Eagles defender says World Cup exit is still painful
Gianluigi Buffon and Timothy Weah
Gianluigi Buffon Veteran goalkeeper is now teammates with Timothy Weah, 23 years after making his pro debut against his dad
Footy mania: Kenyan fans rejoice as Nigeria scores a penalty against Argentina in a group match
Football Kenyans call foul after MPs go to World Cup at taxpayers' expense
Dele Alli and adoptive mum
Dele Alli England midfielder consoled by his girlfriend and adoptive family after 1-2 defeat to Croatia