Work permit issues holding up Frank Onyeka’s move to Premier League side Brentford

Onyeka has since agreed on personal terms with Brentford, with the move only subject to a work permit.

A deal between Brentford and FC Midtjylland is a formality to conclude because the same person owns both clubs.

A month since a deal was agreed between all parties, the Nigerian midfielder is yet to become a Brentford player.

According to reports, work permit is still holding up the move, although it is expected to be sorted soon.

The 23-year-old has played only once for the Super Eagles and is not coming for a top-five European league, hence the difficulty in getting a work permit for the Nigerian midfielder.

FC Midtjylland manager Bo Henriksen has also assured that the deal will be completed soon.

“In relation to Frank, it is probably close to a sale,” Henriksen was quoted by bold.dk.

The 23-year-old defensive midfielder has impressed since he started playing with FC Midtjylland’s senior side in 2018.

He won the Danish Superliga title twice with FC Midtjylland with a significant role in the 2020 title win when he was named the Club’s Player of the Year.