Work permit issues are still holding up the move of Super Eagles midfielder Frank Onyeka to Premier League side Brentford.
Work permit issues holding up Frank Onyeka’s move to Premier League side Brentford
There will be another Nigerian player in the Premier League soon.
Onyeka has since agreed on personal terms with Brentford, with the move only subject to a work permit.
A deal between Brentford and FC Midtjylland is a formality to conclude because the same person owns both clubs.
A month since a deal was agreed between all parties, the Nigerian midfielder is yet to become a Brentford player.
According to reports, work permit is still holding up the move, although it is expected to be sorted soon.
The 23-year-old has played only once for the Super Eagles and is not coming for a top-five European league, hence the difficulty in getting a work permit for the Nigerian midfielder.
FC Midtjylland manager Bo Henriksen has also assured that the deal will be completed soon.
“In relation to Frank, it is probably close to a sale,” Henriksen was quoted by bold.dk.
The 23-year-old defensive midfielder has impressed since he started playing with FC Midtjylland’s senior side in 2018.
He won the Danish Superliga title twice with FC Midtjylland with a significant role in the 2020 title win when he was named the Club’s Player of the Year.
In the 2020/2021 season, he played in the Champions League group stage, where he came up against Liverpool.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng