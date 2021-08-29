RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Wolves sign South Korea's Hwang on loan from Leipzig

South Korea's Hwang Hee-chan (L) has joined Wolves

South Korea's Hwang Hee-chan (L) has joined Wolves
South Korea's Hwang Hee-chan (L) has joined Wolves Creator: Jung Yeon-je

Wolves signed South Korea striker Hwang Hee-chan on a season-long loan from Leipzig on Sunday.

The Premier League club have an option to complete a permanent deal for a reported fee of £12.8 million ($17.6 million) once Hwang's loan is complete.

Hwang, nicknamed 'The Bull', was unveiled to Wolves fans on the pitch at Molineux prior to Sunday's game against Manchester United.

"Hwang's a player we've watched for a few years now, when he was at Salzburg," Wolves technical director Scott Sellars said.

"He's got a lot of talent and is very versatile. He can play across all the front positions, a striker, second striker or wide.

"He had a fantastic goal scoring record at Salzburg and will give us a good option in the front areas.

"He's got a lot of pace, power and strength. He's probably a little bit different to what we've got and we think he's a strong acquisition for the squad."

Hwang scored three goals in 29 appearances for Bundesliga side Leipzig after joining from Red Bull Salzburg in 2020.

At Salzburg, the 25-year-old netted 45 times in 126 games, while he has six goals for South Korea in his 37 internationals.

