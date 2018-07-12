Wolves sell midfielder Oniangue to French team Caen

Pulse.ng logo
Newly-promoted Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers have sold Congolese midfielder Prince Oniangue to French club Caen, the two clubs announced on Thursday.

Congolese international Prince Oniangue also played for Caen's youth teams as a child before switching to Rennes play

Congolese international Prince Oniangue also played for Caen's youth teams as a child before switching to Rennes

The 29-year-old only played 11 times for Wolves in the 2016-17 season, before spending time on loan in France with Bastia and Angers.

The West Midlands side said he had left for an undisclosed fee.

Oniangue, who has scored seven goals in 35 international appearances for Congo since making his debut in 2008, also played for Caen's youth teams as a child before switching to Rennes.

