Wolves sell midfielder Oniangue to French team Caen

Newly-promoted Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers have sold Congolese midfielder Prince Oniangue to French club Caen, the two clubs announced on Thursday.

The 29-year-old only played 11 times for Wolves in the 2016-17 season, before spending time on loan in France with Bastia and Angers.

The West Midlands side said he had left for an undisclosed fee.

Oniangue, who has scored seven goals in 35 international appearances for Congo since making his debut in 2008, also played for Caen's youth teams as a child before switching to Rennes.