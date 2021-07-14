Wolves 'keeper Rui Patricio becomes Mourinho's first Roma signing

The 33-year-old becomes new Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho's first signing in a deal which runs until June 2024 and is worth an initial 11.5 million euros ($13.5 million) plus bonuses, the club said.

"In Jose Mourinho we are talking about one of the greatest coaches in the world and I am excited to start working with him and doing everything I can to help the team," said Patricio.

"Roma is a big club and a new challenge and I’m excited to try and help the club achieve its targets."

Euro 2016 winner Patricio, who has 97 caps for Portugal exited in the last-16 of Euro 2020 to Belgium.

He joined Wolves in 2018 from Sporting Lisbon.

"Rui Patricio brings with him a huge amount of success with the Portuguese national team and a number of successful seasons in the Premier League in which he only underlined his quality," said Roma general manager Tiago Pinto.