Oshoala to likely start as Barcelona Femini manager hints 'change' against Wolfsburg

Nigerian striker Asisat Oshoala, was part of the Barcelona Femeni contingent to Germany, as the team looks to consolidate on their 5-1 first-leg win at Camp Nou.

Speaking at Friday's pre-match conference obtained by MARCA, Giraldez highlighted things that might need to change from last week's victory and revealed what might help his side achieve another comfortable win in Germany.

READ ALSO: 3 reasons Oshoala may not win a second Champions League

What can be improved about the first leg at Camp Nou?

"We played one of the best games of the season, for the football developed, for the context and the rival. Saturday will be a match similar to the second half of the first leg." Giraldez said at the pre-match conference.

Pulse Nigeria

"Wolfsburg's way of defending allowed us to get to the area easily. What we should try is to have passing lines to avoid their transitions and their direct play. We have to have the personality to dominate from the beginning."

The key to the match in Wolfsburg

"We have to get into the game just as well as the Camp Nou. Given the context and scenario of tomorrow, I think it will be important to achieve this in the first few minutes.

"We need to be aware of what we need to do to dominate from the start. We know their strengths and we must keep in mind that they play at home, where they have achieved great results.

The most important match remains. We must not only qualify but also win. This is the mentality and ambition of the team. If we face the game in this way, we will have more options."

Rotations to Barcelona squad

"There are many results that serve us, but the participation of the players has nothing to do with the percentage of options to qualify.

Pulse Nigeria

"We will make the best eleven and plan the match in the best way. Throughout the 90 minutes, all the players will have their moment.