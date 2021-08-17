Wolfsburg appeal after being thrown out of German Cup over subs mix up

The mistake happened when Wolfsburg's cup tie at fourth-tier minnows Preussen Muenster on August 8 went to extra-time, during which Van Bommel made a sixth substitution. Competition rules allow only five changes.

It was an embarrassing mistake for the ex-Bayern Munich midfielder during his first competitive game in charge of the Wolves, who have qualified for the Champions League.

Wolfsburg won 3-1 at Muenster after extra time, but the hosts appealed to the German Football Association (DFB) when they realised the visitors' mistake.

After a five-hour hearing on Monday night, the DFB's sports court disqualified Wolfsburg, and awarded Muenster a 2-0 win, but the Bundesliga club filed an appeal less than 24 hours later.