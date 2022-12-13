WLB Sports Limited to launch ambitious Futsal League with Lagos exhibition

WLB, founded in 2022 to promote Nigerian excellence through sports, will later this month kickoff this ambitious initiative with a Futsal exhibition tagged 'Futsal Lagos' with two professional teams and celebrities to battle it out at the indoor sports hall at the National Stadium in Surulere.

According to the agency, Futsal Lagos aims to prepare Lagosians and Nigerians for the ultimate football experience that will meet international standards.

Futsal Lagos - a showcase of a viable alternative to football

Speaking about the event, Co-founder of Futsal Lagos and managing partner WLB Sports Limited, the company set to run the professional league, Unwana Etuk, said that the event would allow them to expose Lagosians to the viable possibilities outside football.

"The exhibition we are doing on the 31st of December is basically a showcase of the possibilities that exist in the world of Futsal. First, we want to show Lagosians that this game is a viable alternative to 11-a-side (football) in Nigeria."

Unwana added that the unique show will allow his agency to change the narrative by exposing Nigerians to more opportunities via sports development.

"Futsal Lagos is basically a private first-of-its-kind league in this climate," he added. "Futsal has never been played at a professional level before. So, we are trying to change the narrative and aid in the country's development of football and sports. I think Futsal is the step in the right direction."

More on the Futsal League

Futsal Lagos is an initiative that was born out of a need for additional inclusion in the football community in Nigeria and world football at large.

We intend to take proper advantage of this unique opportunity to establish ourselves in this ever-growing inclusive world of football by introducing Futsal, another important facet of the game, to the people of Lagos and Nigeria by extension.

Countries like Spain, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, and some countries in the Middle East have created a blueprint for others to follow. This gives us a great advantage to imprint this system as most people here start out playing football on a hard flat surface.