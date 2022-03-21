Winners of 1xBet Total Energies AFCON Challenge received their prizes

Pulse Nigeria

Adeogun Bankole, from Iyana Ipaja, Lagos, is one of the lucky Nigerians to win at the 1xBet Total Energies AFCON Challenge promo. He’s a long-time customer with numerous bets placed. However, the $500 won in this 1xBet promotion was the first win in a promotion, apart from regular bet slips. As you can imagine, he was very happy to get the news that he was one of the winners. Adeogun already has plans with the amount won. He’ll buy a bicycle and Android tablet for his daughter before spending the rest with his family and friends.

His advice for other 1xBet customers that didn’t win promotions so far is to keep on trying. You can never know when luck changes and you’re one of the winners. His experience is the best proof in that direction.

Isong Daniel Akpan, from Port Harcourt, is another winner of the 1xBet Total Energies AFCON Challenge. Unlike Adeogun, he said he only placed around three bets to qualify him for the promotion. Also, he previously took part in another promotion where he won bonus points and it gave him hope a bigger prize could come his way.

So, imagine his surprise when he got a call from 1xBet letting him know he’s the winner of $10,000 in the Total Energie AFCON Challenge. The plan is to invest a part of the money to improve his life. As for a piece of advice for those that don’t think they can win such promotions, Isong says the ones knowing him personally are already convinced. Some of them already registered an account and use the app. He wants to encourage everyone to give 1xBet a shot and also wishes that he could have a promo code to promote the bookmaker himself.

The stories of the other winners are very similar. Just regular people from Nigeria that decided to give 1xBet a shot and took part in this promotion. While many readers may think it’s impossible to win in such promos with thousands of participants, these people and hundreds of others from previous promotions are living proof that anyone can do it.

So, create an account with 1xBet and follow them on social media to stay updated with all the promotions and tournaments. You don’t need anything special to win, just to take part in the promos and have a bit of luck. Who knows, maybe someday your name will show up in an article just like this one. It’s all about having the courage to take action and trusting you can be one of the winners!

---