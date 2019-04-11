Despite a strong display, Manchester United could not prevent a home ﻿ while Ajax fought back to grab a 1-1 draw at home against Juventus.

In this review piece, we look at the winners and losers from these two games.

Winners

Barcelona

It might not have been how Barcelona fans wanted it, but Barcelona left Old Trafford with an away win and goal.

Barcelona e second best all night especially after they got their goal and it gave fodder for Ernesto Valverde's critics who believe his team didn’t play the Barcelona way.

But that didn’t matter to him, he shut it down after Barcelona got their goal and went on to get the win which puts them in a good place to reach their first semi-final since 2015.

Cristiano Ronaldo

The Champions League is Cristiano Ronaldo’s competition and on Wednesday night, he continued his romance with the competition with a goal against Ajax. That was his 125th Champions League goal and his 24th in the Champions League.

Gerard Pique

Gerard Pique for years has been one of the best central defenders in world football, but his clean style of play means that he has only gotten his acclaim critically. On Wednesday, he was class again for Barcelona as repelled series of Manchester United attacks.

He was there with perfect timing and position to block every pass, shot or cross that came into the Barcelona box.

Scott McTominay

With Nemanja Matic out, it was Scott McTominay who started in midfield to deliver a strong performance for Manchester United. Unfazed by the opposition and occasion, the 22-year-old did his job very well against Barcelona.

He was lively, blocking and intercepting the passes in the middle and making sure Matic wasn’t missed.

David Neres

David Neres was the difference maker for Ajax on the night they were very fantastic. Ajax did everything right in the first but finishing and just after coming on after halftime, Neres made his impact felt with a goal just 25 seconds after the restart.

Losers

Ole-Gunnar Solskjaer

The honeymoon is truly over for Ole-Gunnar Solskjaer who has now seen four losses in five games. His team needed a response to their recent form and to his credit, he set them up well to take advantage of Barcelona’s tired legs. Sadly, they weren’t clinical enough.

There are also questions to be asked of his substitutions of the night that didn’t make any real impact.

Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford was at his best during the early days of Solskjaer playing with frightening pace and intensity made him hard to contain. In recent weeks, however, Rashford’s performances have dropped and on Wednesday night, he was shocking and wasteful against Barcelona.

Ashley Young

Ashley Young frustrated Manchester United fans on Wednesday with his erratic play and wasteful crossing. He had 11 crosses on the night that failed to find the target and had the lowest passing accuracy from all Manchester United players.

Mario Mandzukic

It was another forgetful night for Mandzukic who was barely in the game in his 60-minute appearance. He managed just 21 touches the fewest of any play on the pitch on Wednesday night.