Wilshere faces spell on sidelines after ankle surgery

West Ham midfielder Jack Wilshere is facing a spell on the sidelines after undergoing ankle surgery, the Premier League club have announced.

West Ham midfielder Jack Wilshere is facing a spell on the sidelines after undergoing ankle surgery, the Premier League club have announced.

Wilshere, 26, had an operation on Monday after missing Sunday's 3-1 Premier League win at Everton because of his injury.

Reports said the former Arsenal player and England international could be out of action for up to six weeks.

The club's head of medical Richard Collinge said the procedure went well.

"Jack underwent successful surgery in London on Monday morning for a minor ongoing ankle issue," Collinge said in a statement on the club's official website. "The surgeon was happy with the procedure and all went as planned.

"We envisage he will only need a relatively short period of rest and will then start his rehabilitation. Jack is focused and determined to get back training and playing as soon as possible."

