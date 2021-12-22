Willian reveals he wanted out of Arsenal after only three months

The 33-year-old joined the Gunners on a free transfer in the summer of 2020 after seven years in West London, agreeing to a three-year deal at the Emirates Stadium.

He spent only one year of that deal before returning to Brazil after requesting a termination following one frustrating season under Mikel Arteta.

Months after returning to his boyhood club, the South American has shed more light on his only campaign with the club.

“I was not happy, that’s why I didn’t perform. I don’t want to go into the details, but I wasn’t happy,” Willian told Rio Ferdinand's YouTube channel FIVE. “So, when I arrived there I was happy, from the beginning I was motivated, I wanted to do well, new club, new mates, new projects.

“After three months, I told my agent 'please, I want to go'. I don’t want to speak badly about the club because it is a big club, has a big history in football, big players played there before it’s a big club - but it didn’t work, it was, of course, the most difficult time of my career.”

On foregoing two years of wages when Arsenal let him go, Willian asserts he had to prioritize his happiness.

“Yeah, it was big money that I gave up – money is not the most important thing in life, you need to be happy, to be getting pleasure and wake up and want to go to training,” he said.

“I wasn’t having that, so I said to myself, with my family and my wife ‘I cannot stay here, I am not happy here, I have to leave and find a way out to leave the club.' For me, it is unfair to stay in a place you don’t want to stay just because of the money.”

Willian scored only one Premier League goal for Arsenal in 2020/21 as the Gunners ended 8th in the standings.