Willian 'runs back' to the Premier League after fans in Brazil threaten him

The former Chelsea and Arsenal player left his Brazilian club Corinthians in mid-August after he revealed that he and his family members had received threats online from suspected fans.

Fulham, who defeated Brighton and Hove Albion 2-1 at the Craven Cottage on Tuesday, confirmed the signing in a statement on Thursday afternoon.

How did Willian react to his return?

"I'm happy to be here, I'm happy to be back in the Premier League," the 34-year-old signing after the announcement by the club.

"Fulham is a special club, a club that wants to improve, that wants to fight for something bigger, so I'm here to help, and I can't wait to get started."

Willian becomes Marco Silva's eighth signing of the summer after Joao Palhinha, Andreas Pereira, Manor Solomon, Kevin Mbabu, Bernd Leno, Shane Duffy and Issa Diop.

A solid player for the London club

In 339 games over seven seasons at Chelsea, he scored 63 goals while winning two Premier League titles, the UEFA Europa League, the FA Cup, and the League Cup.

The Brazil international's move to Arsenal in 2020 did not go well as he only managed one goal in 37 games for the Gunners. In his second stint at his boyhood club Corinthians, Willian scored just once in 45 games.