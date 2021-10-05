RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

William Troost-Ekong talks about playing against Ronaldo and Messi and captaining the Super Eagles on Ben Foster's podcast

Steve Dede

William Troost-Ekong says captaining the Super Eagles is the biggest honour for him.

William Troost-Ekong says playing at the World Cup is his favourite Super Eagles moment (Instagram/William Troost-Ekong)
Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong is enjoying life in the Premier League with Watford.

Troost-Ekong recently joined his teammate Ben Foster on his podcast to discuss his life as a footballer and his journey to the Premier League.

It was an interesting conversation as the Nigeria international was candid about his journey across Europe to play for several clubs and his moments with the Super Eagles.

These are five things we learnt from the interview.

Troost-Ekong has become a very influential figure in the Super Eagles under Gernot Rohr and is now the team's assistant captain.

The defender gave a glimpse of his relationship with Rohr, revealing that he had a chat with the coach when he was about to join Turkish club Bursaspor.

After getting a call from then Bursaspor manager Paul Le Guen, Troost-Ekong said he spoke about the move to Rohr, who also knows the French coach.

William Troost-Ekong played against the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo in Serie A
William Troost-Ekong played against the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo in Serie A ece-auto-gen

Troost-Ekong played against Cristiano Ronaldo several times when he was in Udinese, and the now Manchester United man was in Juventus.

Foster, who played with Ronaldo at Manchester United, asked Troost-Ekong how it was coming up against the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

"Very sharp, waiting for you to just look away for one second," the Nigerian defender said.

"He scored some goals against me where I've literally looked over my shoulder to see where the other centre half is, and he's nipped off. He waits for those moments and bangs."

With captain Ahmed Musa starting from the bench often these days, Troost-Ekong is the one who wears the armbands.

He described it as the 'biggest honour' and 'unbelievable when he was asked about it.

Troost-Ekong revealed that playing at the 2018 FIFA World Cup was his best moment for the Super Eagles.

He also revealed that he cried after Nigeria lost to Argentina in their last group game because the Super Eagles came close to getting a draw which would have been enough to see them off to the Round-of-16.

Troost-Ekong was part of the Super Eagles team that played against Lionel Messi and Argentina at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The Super Eagles needed just a draw against the Argentines in their last group game of that World Cup to progress to the Round-Of-16, but Messi led his countrymen to a 2-1 win.

Asked how it was facing Messi, the 28-year-old defender said, "You try not to stare at him. That's how I felt."

He said he is probably going to frame the photos of him marking Messi at that game.

Steve Dede Steve Dede

