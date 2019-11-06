Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong has put pen to paper on a new deal with Udinese which will see him play until 2023.

Troost-Ekong joined Udinese in the summer of 2018 and has been a consistent performer for the Serie A club.

As a reward for his consistency, the 26-year-old has been given a new deal which will now see him play at the club until 2023.

“William Troost-Ekong has signed a new deal with Udinese until 2023,” Udinese said on their Twitter account.

“Very happy with my renewal. Thanks to Udinese for the confidence, the hard work continues! #ForzaUdinese,” the Nigeria international said on Instagram.

William Troost-Ekong says the hardwork continues after signing the new deal (Instagram/William Troost-Ekong) Instagram

Troost-Ekong played 35 of Udinese’s 38 league games- all from the start- as he helped them retain Serie A status. This season, he has made nine appearances for Udinese so far.