Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong has returned to Italy to resume training with Udinese as Italian authorities have permitted clubs to resume training.

Troost-Ekong had gotten permission to return to his base in the UK to be with his family after the Serie A 2019/2020 season was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After some precious time at home with his family, the Super Eagles defender has now returned to Italy to resume training with his club Udinese.

The 26-year-old shared some photos of him and his partner and son in what is presumed to be a private plane as they returned to Italy.

The defender will now aim to get in shape after Serie A clubs voted to finish the 2019/2020 season.

Troost-Ekong made 23 league appearances for Udinese before the season was suspended.