news

Super Eagles stars William Troost-Ekong and Ola Aina were both in action as Udinese played out a 1-1 draw at home against Torino in an Italian Serie A fixture played on Sunday, September 16.

Both players missed the Super Eagles games during the international break against Seychelles and Liberia due to injury.

They, however, were fit and recovered enough to feature for their respective sides in the encounter.

Troost Ekong who moved to Udinese from Bursaspor was named in the starting line up by Julio Velázquez and featured for the entire duration of the game.

The game ended 1-1, Rodrigo De Paul put Udinese ahead in the 20th minute when he converted a pass by Ignacio Pussetto.

Torino equalized through Soualiho Meite just at the second half when he converted a ball through to him by Roberto Soriano.

Aina who joined Torino on loan from Chelsea was introduced in the 75th minute for Lorenzo De Silvestri as Walter Mazzarri’s side held on for a valuable away point.

Ekong is expected to return to action when Udinese travel to face AC Chievo Verona while Ola Aina and Torino return to action against Napoli both matches on Sunday, September 23.