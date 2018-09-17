Pulse.ng logo
William Troost-Ekong, Ola Aina feature in Udinese 1 Torino 1

William Troost-Ekong, Ola Aina Super Eagles stars in action for Udinese, Torino

Ola Aina and William Troost-Ekong both recovered from injuries to feature in the game between Udinese and Torino.

  • Published:
William Troost-Ekong play Ekong was in action for 90 minutes against Torino (Instagram/William Troost-Ekong )

Super Eagles stars William Troost-Ekong and Ola Aina were both in action as Udinese played out a 1-1 draw at home against Torino in an Italian Serie A fixture played on Sunday, September 16.

Both players missed the Super Eagles games during the international break against Seychelles and Liberia due to injury.

play William Troost-Ekong moved to Udinese from Bursaspor (Instagram/William Troost Ekong)

They, however, were fit and recovered enough to feature for their respective sides in the encounter.

Troost Ekong who moved to Udinese from Bursaspor was named in the starting line up by Julio Velázquez and featured for the entire duration of the game.

Ola Aina play Ola Aina recovered from injury to feature for Torino (Instagram/Ola Aina )

 

The game ended 1-1, Rodrigo De Paul put Udinese ahead in the 20th minute when he converted a pass by Ignacio Pussetto.

Torino equalized through Soualiho Meite just at the second half when he converted a ball through to him by Roberto Soriano.

play Both Aina and Ekong will hope to feature for the Super Eagles team for the next round of qualifiers (Alessandro Sabattini Getty Images)

 

Aina who joined Torino on loan from Chelsea was introduced in the 75th minute for Lorenzo De Silvestri as Walter Mazzarri’s side held on for a valuable away point.

Ekong is expected to return to action when Udinese travel to face AC Chievo Verona while Ola Aina and Torino return to action against Napoli both matches on Sunday, September 23.

Th duo are expected to be called up by Gernot Rohr for the Super Eagles all important 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Libya.

