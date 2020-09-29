Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong has joined English side, Watford, on a five-year deal after two seasons in the Serie A with Udinese.

Watford announced Troost-Ekong’s signing and revealed that the defender will wear squad number 5.

The 27-year-old will play in the English championship following Watford’s relegation from the Premier League in the 2019/2020 season.

William Troost-Ekong signs a five-year contract with Watford (Watford) Twitter

The move was also made easier because both Watford and Udinese are both owned by the Pozzo family.

The Nigeria international was a regular fixture for Udinese with which he made 66 appearances in two seasons. He, however, did not make any appearances this season for the Italian side.

Just before his move, the defender took to his social media to bid Udinese farewell.

“Good morning! Just a few words to thank everyone. After two special years, the time has come to change and leave,” he said in a video posted on Instagram.

“Special thanks to all my friends and teammates, the staff, the club and of course our fans. Thanks a lot to everyone and good luck to Udinese. Forza Udinese always. A big hug. Your Willy.”

William Troost-Ekong played 66 games for Udinese (Instagram/William Troost-Ekong) Instagram

Troost-Ekong also makes a return to England where he started his career with Tottenham youth side before making his senior debut in Groningen from where he made a loan move to another Dutch side Dordrecht.

He then moved to Gent and made another loan move to Norwegian side Haugesund before a stint in Turkey with Bursaspor.

A move to a lower division might seem strange, but it offers Troost-Ekong an opportunity to be settled at Hertfordshire, a county in southern England where he owns a home and where his partner Molly and young son who never permanently moved to Italy spend the majority of their time.