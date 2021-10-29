Will Ole Gunnar Solskjaer be the next Premier League manager to be sacked?

It was the second time in as many games in the competition that United needed a late Cristiano Ronaldo goal to save the day. He had also netted a crucial goal in a 2-1 win over Villarreal in the previous game, a match in which the Red Devils were poor.

The two late goals have masked over United’s struggles with the pressure mounting on Solksjaer due to a dismal run of form on the domestic front.

Solksjaer’s side lost to West Ham in the EFL Cup and Aston Villa and Leicester in the Premier League. The Red Devils also drew with Everton in the Premier League and find themselves in sixth spot and an initially encouraging start to the season and have now suffered one of their greatest defeats to Liverpool.

Ex-Newcastle boss Steve Bruce had headed the betting for the next sacking for some time and finally became the second Premier League manager to leave their post this season earlier this week. But Solksjaer now tops the betting tips for the next sacking.

Bruce followed Watford’s Xisco Munoz through the managerial exit door with the Spaniard have been relieved of his duties just seven games into the Premier League season after leading the club back into the big time.

New Watford boss Claudio Ranieri, who replaced Munoz, is the second favourite to be the next sacking after starting his time in charge at Vicarage Road with a 5-0 loss to Liverpool last weekend.

Daniel Farke was unable to save Norwich from relegation from the Premier League two seasons ago and the German is 13/2 to be the next Premier League sacking with the Canaries struggling at the bottom of the table.

Next in the betting is Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo, despite his side sitting in fifth spot in the Premier League table, and his Southampton counterpart Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta has had speculation fluttering about his future in charge of the Gunners and he remains a prominent contender to be the next to leave his post. Arsenal are in the wrong half of the table in 12th spot with little sign of improvement.

Wolves’ Bruno Lage took time to find his feet in the Premier League but he has drifted in the betting markets following his initial struggles. He looks assured of his position for the time being, as do Leicester’s Brendan Rodgers, Crystal Palace’s new manager Patrick Vieira and Leeds’ Marcelo Bielsa.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel are the safest of all as the complete outsiders in the betting, with Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola only slightly shorter in the betting.

