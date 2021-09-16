Will Kelechi Iheanacho be given a chance to shine at Leicester this season?

The 24-year-old surely must have thought a big season lay ahead of him after becoming the hero with an 89th-minute winner from the penalty spot in the Community Shield a couple of weeks ago.

While the FA Community Shield is not the most prestigious competition in English football, it still counts as silverware, something few teams outside of the Premier League's Big 6 rarely get their hands on.

And Iheanacho was the coolest man in the stadium as he slapped the ball past Manchester City keeper Ederson at Wembley.

But being the hero in that game (Iheanacho won the penalty before scoring it) has not been enough to secure the Nigerian a starting place in Brendan Rodgers' team so far this season.

He was a late substitute in both of Leicester's Premier League games so far, a 1-0 win over Wolves and the 4-1 loss to West Ham.

Fans wondering why Iheanacho is on the bench

Fans – and a fair amount of pundits – are wondering whether Iheanacho should be getting more game time.

They cite his scintillating form in the second half of last season (11 goals in Leicester's final 13 games) and find it difficult to understand why the striker is not getting a starting berth.

The problem, of course, is that Rodgers' preferred system sees Jamie Vardy play ahead of an attacking midfield trio of Ayoze Perez, James Maddison, and Harvey Barnes. Wilfred Ndidi and Youri Tielemans anchor the midfield behind them. But there have been signs of fan frustration, and many see Perez as the man who should make way.

The problem, of course, is that Rodgers' preferred system sees Jamie Vardy play ahead of an attacking midfield trio of Ayoze Perez, James Maddison, and Harvey Barnes. Wilfred Ndidi and Youri Tielemans anchor the midfield behind them. But there have been signs of fan frustration, and many see Perez as the man who should make way.

It's not that Perez has had poor form: it's just that Barnes and Maddison can already provide the creative spark when required.

Iheanacho offers something different, not least a serious goal threat.

Iheanacho got his run in the side last season due to a raft of injuries throughout the side, including to Barnes, Perez, and Maddison.

But it seems with all his troops fit, Rodgers wants to see Vardy as a lone striker in front of his preferred midfield trio.

Vardy will continue to lead the line at Leicester

Of course, there is always the chance that Iheanacho dislodges Vardy from the team.

The 34-year-old is a legend at the club and does not seem to be slowing down with age.

His strike against Wolves in the opening game of the season was superb, but he was really outshone by Iheanacho when the latter got a run in the team towards last spring.

That seems a remote possibility at the moment, though.

Normally we would say that a player like Iheanacho has time on his side – and he does, to an extent. But his career has never truly hit the heights we expected when he initially burst onto the scene at Manchester City.

Much of that is down to how infrequently he has played, both at City and Leicester.

The 2021/22 season has only just begun, but it feels pivotal for Iheanacho's career progression.

If he does not get the game time required at Leicester, we wonder whether the striker will decide he can get it elsewhere.