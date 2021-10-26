Will Ighalo's return bring a change to the Super Eagles attack?

The Super Eagles attack is one of the strongest departments in the team. It boasts of some of the best players on the African continent and so far, they have been scoring for their clubs.

Although they have been consistent for their clubs, the Super Eagles have struggled to score goals in recent times and that loss against Central African Republic in Lagos raised doubts about the team's creativity.

Amaju Pinnick's hint that Odion Ighalo would return to the Super Eagles raises questions about what Odion Ighalo can do for the team now. At the African Cup of Nations in 2019, Osimhen sat on the bench for Ighalo and he became the team's first striker when Ighalo left. If the Al Shabab striker is to return to the national team, what would happen to Osimhen's place as first choice striker and the chances of Paul Onuachu, Taiwo Awoniyi and Terrem Moffi.

Ighalo's form for his club is eye-catching and his addition to the team could bring change to the attack as the Super Eagles hope to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and also win the AFCON in Cameroon.

Granted, the team needs experience in attack but Ighalo's return could alter Rohr's plan. Since the reason to think about a recall for Ighalo is experience, maybe a recall for Victor Moses would add power to the Super Eagles attack.

Whatever the case, it is yet to be seen how Ighalo would respond to this call from the NFF President and if Gernot Rohr would approve it, since he has the final say about who makes his team.

---

Bethel Kalu is a passionate sports writer whose love for writing began as a young boy. He has been writing sports for 7 years has over 500 articles written by him.

---