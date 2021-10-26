Will ‘angry’ Joe Aribo turn up against St. Mirren?

Steven Gerrard’s men had been beaten in their previous games against Olympique Lyon and Sparta Prague, failing to score in those games and letting in three.

If they didn’t want to face the prospect of an early exit in Europe’s secondary club competition, the tide had to change on Thursday and the Gers boss needed big performances.

Without a doubt, Joe Aribo heeded his manager’s desire with yet another strong showing on a night where he didn’t need to score or assist to stand-out.

Of course, Leon Balogun — whose close-range header opened the scoring in the opening half — and Kemar Roofe netted the goals on the night, but Aribo’s poise in possession and creativity was noticeable on the night.

Indeed, the playmaker was at the heart of the majority of the Scottish champions’ play on the night and would have had an assist had Alfredo Morelos somehow not contrived to miss a header from point-blank range before Roofe tucked away the rebound.

Aribo’s performance pleased Gerrard and he extolled the player’s showing, remarking the West African plays better when he’s on edge.

“I never said stand up and be counted, I think he always gives you that. He is a great kid, he wants to learn, he wants to grow,” Gerrard told BT Sport after the game.

“What I have said to Joe [Aribo] is you are a much better player when you play angry in a nice way, flex your muscles.

“I thought his first 45-minute performance [on Thursday night] was outstanding, that is probably the reason why he tired a little bit, but he has played a lot.”

The Nigerian flourished in multiple facets of play in and out of possession. He was involved in a game-high six shot-creating actions, was broadly positive in his play and he even looked to recover possession when necessary.

Without a doubt, Aribo will be key to Sunday lunch-time’s meeting with a St. Mirren side that are unbeaten in their last six games since losing 6-0 at Celtic.

With three clean sheets in their last sextet of fixtures, Rangers may have to work extra hard to fashion opportunities against their opponents who have seemingly tightened their rearguard of late.

Having said that, the shut-outs came in the first two games while their last clean sheet was sandwiched between conceding four times — twice each against Aberdeen and Ross County — which will be music to Rangers’ ears.

Gerrard’s team have struggled somewhat in games following Europa League action but a repeat Aribo showing ought to motivate those around him to thrive as last season’s champions look to return to the top of the table.

---

Seye Omidiora is a passionate football writer and pundit whose deep appreciation for the beautiful game exceeds the usual. He is currently a columnist for Goal Africa and has previously written for Vital Football UK, IBCity Info and Opera News.

-----