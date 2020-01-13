Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi was on Sunday, January 12, 2020 announced as Baller of the Year which is the award for the best Nigerian player of the year at the Ballers Awards.

The Ballers Awards which is organised by Naija Footballers held on Sunday at the Oriental Hotel in Victoria Island with a host of players, journalists and football administrators present.

It was Leicester City midfielder Ndidi who took him the biggest award of the night as he was named Baller of the Year.

Wilfred Ndidi has been the most consistent Nigerian player in recent years (Getty Images) Getty Images

The 23-year-old has been the most consistent Nigerian player in recent years. In 2019, he continued to impress with his elite tackling skill and defending as a defensive midfielder.

His individual qualities stood out in the first half of 2019 even when Leicester City were struggling and he shone even brighter when the Foxes started flying in the second part of the year.

“It’s a great privilege to win Nigeria's best footballer of the year. I couldn't have done this by myself, I want to thank my teammates both in the National team and at Leicester City. Thank you to the organisers of The Ballers Awards and all the fans. Thank you,” Ndidi wrote on Twitter.

Other winners

Odion Ighalo won two awards on the night (Reuters) Reuters

Ndidi also picked up the Midfielder of the Year and was the highest winner of the night alongside Odion Ighalo who also got two awards; Forward of the Year and Humanitarian of the Year for his good works with Ighalo Orphanage.

Ndidi, Ighalo and a couple of other winners who were not present at the award gave their acceptance speeches through a pre-recorded video.

Other winners of the night include William Troost-Ekong (Defender of the Year), Daniel Akpeyi (Goalkeeper of the Year), Tijani Samson (Most Promising Baller), Ibrahim Sunusi (Best Local Based Player) and Nigerian striker of Belgian descent Cyriel Dessers (Revelation of the Year).

Super Falcons defender Onome Ebi beat the likes of Asisat Oshoala to take home Baller of the Year (Female) award while former Super Falcons coach Thomas Dennerby got the Coach of the Year award.

Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu got the award for the Best Super Eagles Goal of the Year with his debut goal against Egypt in a friendly game in March 2019.