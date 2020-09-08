Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi took out time during his holidays in Abuja to visit the new Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) secretariat.

The NFF in March left their old Glass House office in Zone 7, Wuse and relocated to the redesigned Sunday Dankaro House located at Package B of the Abuja National Stadium.

Ndidi visited during his holidays in Abuja and also chatted with the NFF media team.

In the video released on Youtube, the Leicester City star spoke on Victor Osimhen’s move to Napoli and his 2019/2020 season in England.

On Osimhen, the 23-year-old backed the striker to impress at Napoli following his €71m move from Lille.

“I’m very sure Victor is going to do well. He’s someone that when I see in front I always see that ‘ginger,” Ndidi said.

“He’s the type that always wants to win. So, I’ll say good luck to him.”

Mixed feeling

Wilfred Ndidi was a pivotal figure for Leicester City in the 2019/2020 season (Getty Images) Getty Images

Ndidi also spoke on the 2019/2020 season which saw Leicester City close to finishing in Champions League places.

After leading the race for top-four for most of the season, a poor run of form after Project Restart and a 2-0 loss to Manchester United on the last matchday saw them finish fifth.

Despite the miss, the Nigerian midfielder believed that it was a great season for him and his Leicester City teammates.

“I feel very great, I feel very happy,” Ndidi also said.

“It was a mixed feeling because in the last game, we should have done well to qualify for the Champions League. But in all, it was a great season and we can’t complain.

“It was a season for us to learn from going into [the 2020-21 campaign], and there are so many positives to take from last season.”

Ndidi has since returned to England and resumed pre-season training with Leicester City ahead of the 2020/201 season.