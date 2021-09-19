Wilfred Ndidi to redeem Europa League blushes against lively Brighton

The match ended in a 2–2 draw that saw the visiting Napoli claw their way back into the game after going two goals behind. The situation went from bad to worse for Leicester when their midfield enforcer Wilfried Ndidi was sent off after he was shown a second yellow in the closing minutes of the game.

Brendan Rodgers’ troops went ahead with goals from Ayoze Perez and Harvey Barnes early on in the game but a late resurgence from the Serie A side seemed to overwhelm the Foxes’ usually impervious midfield in which Ndidi is a permanent fixture.

The challenge that culminated in the West African’s second yellow was deemed a good challenge by some and one of those who weren’t convinced was Rodgers.

“I did not think the referee was very good. He was unfortunate and had done well to get through the game to get to that point after the early yellow,” Rodgers told the club’s official website.

“He is just trying to stop the attacker. It was a little bit harsh; I didn’t think the first one was yellow. I did not think the referee was great.”

The Nigeria international who has been one of the ever-presents in Leicester’s midfield in the past few seasons is one of the vital cogs that has kept the club’s midfield ticking with his contributions.

Indeed, supporters will hope he can get over the exertions of the match quickly enough to get them back to winning ways when they return in the Premier League with their crunch tie against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Brighton have won three of their opening four Premier League fixtures and will present a different kind of threat when they host the East Midlands outfit on Sunday. Rodger’s men will have to be at their best to beat this exciting Seagulls side who have started to convert their chances this season. Ndidi will have to be at the top of his game and win the midfield battle against Bissouma if the Foxes are going to get a result at the American Express Stadium.

After a rather indifferent start to 2021/22, a top performance to outshine the Mali star will be exactly what the doctor ordered for Rodgers and Leicester supporters.

-----

Seye Omidiora is a passionate football writer and pundit whose deep appreciation for the beautiful game exceeds the usual. He is currently a columnist for Goal Africa and has previously written for Vital Football UK, IBCity Info and Opera News.

Follow him on Twitter @theReal_SeyE

-----