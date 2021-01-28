Nigerian midfielder Wilfred Ndidi got injured in Leicester City’s 1-1 away draw against Everton who had Alex Iwobi also featuring on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.

Ndidi and Iwobi, however, didn’t clash on the pitch as the Leicester City midfielder was taken off in the 42nd minute of his 11th league appearance of the season.

At the time of the 24-year-old’s substitution, the Leicester City Twitter handle revealed that he suffered a knock and Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers later said he believed it wasn’t a severe injury.

“Wilf (Ndidi) was tight, it was the back of his hamstring, so we’ll see how that goes in the next couple of days," Rodgers said after the game.

“It’s just tightened up. He doesn’t think he’s overstretched or tore it. We’ll just have to assess that. We couldn’t risk it.”

Ndidi’s compatriot Iwobi was brought in for Everton in the 80th-minute but couldn’t do much.

The game ended 1-1 following James Rodriguez’s opener for Everton in the 30th minute and Youri Tielemans’ equaliser in the 67th.