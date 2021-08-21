Wilfred Ndidi speaks on Leicester City’s game against West Ham, says he’s ready

Ndidi played the whole 90 minutes in that game and, as usual, did his job well.

“I feel very well, I feel great,” Ndidi told the Leicester City TV channel.

“It was a good feeling to get three points in the first game of the season to just give us the confidence to go ahead. It was really good. Of course, the second half was really, really tough.

“We had a lot of pressure and, as the manager always says, you have to stay in the game, deal with it, and look forward to getting what you can get.

“The potential is there, but it’s down to us to keep working hard. It was a really good we could stay in the game.

“We look forward to the next one now and, whatever kind of pressure comes out of it, we’ll try to deal with it.”

Vs West Ham

West Ham is next for them, and the Nigerian midfielder knows the Monday night fixture will be tough.

“We’ll see what we can do. We’ve worked hard for it. We work hard for every game that comes ahead, so we’ll see what comes out of that game,” he said.

“Fingers crossed we can get something out of it so let’s go.”