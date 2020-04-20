Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has paid tribute to his former national team captain Mikel Obi and stated that he believes that the former Chelsea star is not appreciated enough.

Despite being the most successful Nigerian player ever, Mikel is not as popular as some of his predecessors.

Ndidi, however, recognises the greatness of his ex-teammate who was his idol growing up.

“Mikel is a legend, we probably don’t appreciate him as we should, but he’s a big name and legend,” Ndidi said in an Instagram Live interview with ace sports journalist Colin Udoh.

Growing up, the 23-year-old said he always wore the No.12 shirt because of Mikel and that he was so nervous when he got to meet his hero when he was first invited to the Super Eagles.

“Mikel was my idol, I grew up watching him,” Ndidi also said.

“When I was in Nath Boys if they want to share jerseys before they put names I want to take the number 12. As a central defender, I want to take the number 12 because Mikel wears the number 12.

“When I saw him the first time in Belgium I was nervous, I couldn’t take photographs with him, I was scared. Even in training, I couldn’t get close to him and tackle him.

“[Even now], I don’t talk to him personally except there is a conversation going on and I join, I couldn’t talk to him one on one [when he was in the Super Eagles].”

The Leicester City midfielder went on to say that it was a dream to share the same pitch with Mikel who has since called time on his national team career.

“It was a dream come true for me playing on the same pitch with him in midfield for the Super Eagles,” Ndidi continued.

“My first (second) game for the Super Eagles I came in for Mikel, it was a plus for me, I am still happy till today.

“Thank God for the way everything is going and how far I have gone, the step I have taken, meeting these people, the encouragement, the experience they have, it’s really good for me.”

Mikel won everything in his club career especially during his time at Chelsea where he helped them to three Premier League titles, four FA Cup titles, two League Cup titles, a Champions League and a Europa League title.

John Obi Mikel with the UEFA Champions League trophy

The 32-year-old was the man for the big occasions at Chelsea and impressed in big games like the 2007 League Cup final, 2007, 2009 and 2012 FA Cup finals and the Champions League final in 2012.

For Nigeria, he also won silver at the 2005 FIFA U20 World Cup, the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title in 2013 and bronze at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.