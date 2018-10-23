Pulse.ng logo
Wilfred Ndidi says Leicester City had penalty call vs Arsenal

Wilfred Ndidi says Leicester City should have had a penalty against Arsenal

Ndidi believes that Leicester City could have left the Emirates Stadium with all three points against Arsenal

  • Published:
Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi play Ndidi believes that Leicester City could have won the game (Leicester City)

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has stated that his Leicester City side should have had a penalty against Arsenal after they lost 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Monday, October 22.

The 21-year-old was in action for 90 minutes but was unable to prevent a consecutive defeat.

The Gunners fell behind as Héctor Bellerín scored an own goal from a deflected shot from Ben Chilwell.

Just before the halftime break, Mesut Ozil equalised through a ball to him by Bellerin.

play Ndidi recently signed a five year contract with Leicester City (Leicester City)

Ndidi on Leicester City vs Arsenal

Ozil turned provider twice for substitute Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as new Arsenal manager Unai Emery recorded his 11th successive win.

Speaking after the game to LCTV, Ndidi said if the center referee Christopher Kavanagh had awarded a penalty to Leicester City for a handball by an Arsenal player the result will be different.

He said, “I would say it’s a bit disappointing in the second half, we did our bit in the first half, we did really well.

 “It’s not just about looking at the first half, we need to develop the second half and go from there. It was a tight game. When we conceded the second and then the third, everything just didn’t go our way.

Leicester City play Leicester City took the lead against Arsenal (Leicester City)

 “If we’d have got the penalty and then the ball hadn’t hit the crossbar everything would have worked perfectly for us. We just look forward and take confidence into the next game.”

 

He also revealed that conceding just before the halftime mark killed their plans for the second half as they will work on their mistakes for the next game.

He said, “That really grumbled us but I think we did our bit in the first half, if we had stayed 1-0 up going into the second half we would have been more confident.

“Everything is going fine, even though we lost we’re getting used to the formation and doing our bit.

Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi play Ndidi played al 90 minutes against Arsenal (Leicester City)

 

“As I said, we take the first half, also the second half we just need to learn from our mistakes and then correct it towards the next game.”

Ndidi had to watch as his compatriot Alex Iwobi emerged Man of the Match and is expected to return to action when Leicester City host West Ham United on Saturday, October 27.

