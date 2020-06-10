Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has revealed that his wife Fortunate is his biggest critic.

Ndidi has known Fortunate who has been around before he started seeing success in professional football.

The 23-year-old who plays for Leicester City in the Premier League has been on a continued rise and he said his wife is one of the reasons for that.

“My circle of friends is very small, and they are people who are straight in their assertions. Even at Leicester City, the players, the coaches, and the staff are straight with me,” Ndidi said in an Instagram Live interview with the Super Eagles media team.

Wilfred Ndidi has kept improving his game since he joined Leicester City (Getty Images) Getty Images

“That alone is like an encouragement to me; they make me understand life in general and how I am performing.

“Kudos also must go to my wife; she is always honest with me as it concerns my game, telling me the right things and I don’t joke with her criticisms because I know she wants me to be a better player and my boss at Leicester too.”

Wilfred Ndidi and wife Fortunate got married in May 2019 (Instagram/Wilfred Ndidi) Instagram

In an interview on The Out of Home Podcast just a few weeks ago, Ndidi revealed that Fortunate gave him some valuable advice before he joined Belgian club Genk which was his first club outside of Nigeria.

After dating for several years, the couple got married in May 2019 and welcomed a baby girl a year later in May 2020.