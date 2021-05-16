Wilfred Ndidi says FA Cup title is a perfect birthday gift for his daughter

Ndidi played the whole 90 minutes as Leicester City beat Chelsea 1-0 in the FA Cup final on Saturday, May 15, 2021.

The win gave Ndidi his first club title.

After the win, the 24-year-old took to social media to dedicate the title to his daughter Jaina who recently turned one.

Jaina, the only child of the midfielder and his wife Dinma, turned one on Friday, May 14.

“Perfect birthday gift for my daughter. What a feeling having to see the fans again,” the midfielder said.