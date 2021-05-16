RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Wilfred Ndidi says FA Cup title is a perfect birthday gift for his daughter

Authors:

Steve Dede

Just a day after celebrating his daughter's birthday, Ndidi is now celebrating after winning the FA Cup title.

It's double celebration for Wilfred Ndidi with the birthday of his daughter and Leicester City's FA Cup win (Instagram)
Wilfred Ndidi with wife and daughter (Instagram) Instagram

Nigerian midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has dedicated his FA Cup title to his daughter Jaina who recently turned one.

Ndidi played the whole 90 minutes as Leicester City beat Chelsea 1-0 in the FA Cup final on Saturday, May 15, 2021.

The win gave Ndidi his first club title.

Wilfred Ndidi played all Leicester City's six FA Cup games this season on their way to the title (Twitter/Leicester City)
Wilfred Ndidi played all Leicester City's six FA Cup games this season on their way to the title (Twitter/Leicester City) Twitter

After the win, the 24-year-old took to social media to dedicate the title to his daughter Jaina who recently turned one.

Jaina, the only child of the midfielder and his wife Dinma, turned one on Friday, May 14.

Perfect birthday gift for my daughter. What a feeling having to see the fans again,” the midfielder said.

For Jaina’s birthday, Ndidi and his wife took to Instagram to share lovely photos of themselves posing with their daughter to mark the day.

