Wilfred Ndidi says FA Cup title is a perfect birthday gift for his daughter
Just a day after celebrating his daughter's birthday, Ndidi is now celebrating after winning the FA Cup title.
Ndidi played the whole 90 minutes as Leicester City beat Chelsea 1-0 in the FA Cup final on Saturday, May 15, 2021.
The win gave Ndidi his first club title.
After the win, the 24-year-old took to social media to dedicate the title to his daughter Jaina who recently turned one.
Jaina, the only child of the midfielder and his wife Dinma, turned one on Friday, May 14.
“Perfect birthday gift for my daughter. What a feeling having to see the fans again,” the midfielder said.
For Jaina’s birthday, Ndidi and his wife took to Instagram to share lovely photos of themselves posing with their daughter to mark the day.
