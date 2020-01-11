Leicester City have confirmed that midfielder Wilfred Ndidi will be out for three to four weeks after an operation on a knee injury.

Ndidi sustained an injury in training on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, and missed Leicester City’s Carabao Cup game against Aston Villa the next day.

Speaking to the media ahead of Leicester City’s next game, which is the visit of Southampton, Foxes’ coach Brenden Rodgers gave an update on Ndidi’s injury.

"It went very well," Rodgers said about the operation as he spoke to national media on Friday, January 10 ahead of Saturday's Premier League visit of Southampton to King Power Stadium.

"It was a good operation. He’s now back in and straight into his recovery. Something around that (three or four weeks). Sometimes it can be sooner, sometimes it can’t be."

Ndidi missed

Ndidi has made 20 league appearances for Leicester City so far this season AFP

ALSO READ: Ndidi hailed as Premier League's best

Ndidi has been a pivotal figure for Leicester City so far this season and has only missed one of their 21 league games.

The Nigerian missed Leicester City’s home 1-1 draw against Aston Villa on Wednesday in the first leg semi-finals of the Carabao Cup and Rodgers admitted that the Nigerian’s absence made his Leicester City players less aggressive and very slow in the game.

“Wilfred Ndidi is so good for us, he’s colossal, and we were too slow and not aggressive without him or Hamza,” Rodgers said after the game.

It was another Nigerian Kelechi Iheanacho that saved the night for Leicester City on Wednesday with an equaliser just after coming on as a substitute.