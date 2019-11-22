Four Super Eagles players Wilfred Ndidi, Odion Ighalo, Alex Iwobi and Francis Uzoho are in the running to be included in Confederation of African Football (CAF) Best XI of 2019.

CAF on Thursday, November 21 released their shortlist which have 55 players for their Best XI of the Year.

Super Eagles goalkeeper Uzoho makes the list alongside the likes of Ajax star Andre Onana and Uganda international Denis Onyango.

Francis Uzoho who is currently recovering from an injury makes the shortlist (Instagram/PlayMaker) Instagram

Ndidi and Iwobi are vying to grab places in midfield with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Idrissa Gueye, Liverpool star Naby Keita, Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez, Atletico Madrid hardman Thomas Partey, Ajax's Hakim Ziyech and Victor Wanyama of Tottenham.

Alex Iwobi is among the four Nigerian players shortlist for the XI (CAF) CAF

2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) top goalscorer Ighalo will go up against big names like Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Nicolas Pepe, Liverpool’s Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

Odion Ighalo finished as the top scorer at AFCON 2019 AFP

Shortlist

Goalkeepers: Moez Ben Cherifia, Yassine Bonnou, Mohamed El Shenaway, Sylvain Gbohouo, Rais M'bolhi, Edouard Mendy, Richard Ofori, Andre Onana, Denis Onyango, Francis Uzoho.

Defenders: Youcef Atal, Serge Aurier, Mehdi Benatia, Ahmed El-Mohammadi, Lamine Gassama, Faouzi Ghoulam, Achraf Hakimi, Ahmed Hegazi, Kalidou Koulibaly, Christian Luyindama, Issa Mandi, Joel Matip, Noussair Mazraoui, Yassine Meriah, Youssouf Sabaly.

Midfielders: Andre-Frank Anguissa, Ismael Bennacer, Sofiane Feghouli, Idrissa Gueye, Tarek Hamed, Alex Iwobi, Wahbi Khazri, Naby Keita, Franck Kessie, Wilfried Ndidi, Riyad Mahrez, Thomas Partey, Mubarak Wakaso, Victor Wanyama, Hakim Ziyech.

Forwards: Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, Jordan Ayew, Anis Badri, Cedric Bakambu, Youcef Belaili, Baghdad Bounedjah, Odion Ighalo, Sadio Mane, Moussa Marega, Mbaye Niang, Nicolas Pepe, Mohamed Salah, Islam Slimani, Percy Tau, Wilfried Zaha.