Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has been included in the Premier League Team of the Weekend following his fine performance against Liverpool.

Ndidi put in a ridiculous shift in midfield to help Leicester City beat Liverpool 3-1 at the KIing Power Stadium on Saturday, February 13, 2021.

The 24-year-old did everything right in that game.

The Nigerian was outstanding in the middle, shielding the Leicester City defence with his tackles and interception.

He made 19 ball recoveries in that game, more than any outfield player has managed in a single game this season.

He also had 100% tackle success, 12 duels won, five clearances, three chances created and an assist in his ridiculous performance.

Following the performance, boss Brendan Rodgers said Ndidi is one of the Premier League's best midfielders.

“All the stats show you what a difference he makes for us,” Rodgers said.

“At the highest level you need players who can recover the ball, especially when you have talented players ahead and he is one of the best in the Premier League at that. He was colossal.”