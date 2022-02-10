LIV 2-0 LEI: Ndidi impresses at centre-back as Lookman, Iheanacho trouble Van Dijk in Anfield defeat

The 25-year-old defensive midfielder started at the heart of defence alongside Ghanaian Daniel Amartey as Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers chose to bench traditional centre-backs Caglar Soyuncu and Jannik Vestergaard.

Ndidi excels at centre-back against Liverpool

Ndidi put in a good performance against the Liverpool trio Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, and Luis Diaz while Egypt's Mohamed Salah came on as a 60th-minute substitute just days after losing an AFCON final.

Pulse Nigeria

The former Genk midfielder made two tackles and eight clearances for the duration of the match but he could not stop Portuguese forward Diogo Jota from netting a brace to give the Reds the victory.

Lookman, Iheanacho lively but fell to Diogo Jota's brace

Newly-approved Super Eagles player Lookman Ademola also started on Rodgers' side with the 23-year-old occupying Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip with his mix of pace and directness.

The on-loan RB Leipzig winger created one chance during his 79 minutes on the pitch before being replaced by Englishman Harvey Barnes.

Kelechi Iheanacho was dropped to the bench by Rodgers despite the Super Eagles' striker scoring Leicester's only goal in a humiliating 4-1 FA Cup defeat away at Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

IMAGO / PA Images

The 25-year-old fired one shot off target as Leicester City sought a much-needed equaliser before Jota doubled his and Liverpool's goal tally for the night in the 87th minute.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have now scored 60 goals in the Premier League this season but Ndidi helped thwart Roberto Firmino from scoring a goal at Anfield Stadium for the first time in 14 months.