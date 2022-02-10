LIV 2-0 LEI: Ndidi impresses at centre-back as Lookman, Iheanacho trouble Van Dijk in Anfield defeat

Ndidi covers at centre-back for dropped Soyuncu/Vestergaard while Lookman pushed for regular starts at Leicester City

Wilfred Ndidi, Ademola Lookman, and Kelechi Iheanacho all featured for Leicester City in a 2-0 loss to Liverpool
Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi was drafted as a centre-back in Leicester City's Premier League match against second-placed Liverpool at Anfield Stadium on Thursday.

The 25-year-old defensive midfielder started at the heart of defence alongside Ghanaian Daniel Amartey as Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers chose to bench traditional centre-backs Caglar Soyuncu and Jannik Vestergaard.

Ndidi put in a good performance against the Liverpool trio Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, and Luis Diaz while Egypt's Mohamed Salah came on as a 60th-minute substitute just days after losing an AFCON final.

Ndidi was as impressive in the middle of the defence as he has been in the middle of the park
The former Genk midfielder made two tackles and eight clearances for the duration of the match but he could not stop Portuguese forward Diogo Jota from netting a brace to give the Reds the victory.

Newly-approved Super Eagles player Lookman Ademola also started on Rodgers' side with the 23-year-old occupying Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip with his mix of pace and directness.

The on-loan RB Leipzig winger created one chance during his 79 minutes on the pitch before being replaced by Englishman Harvey Barnes.

Kelechi Iheanacho was dropped to the bench by Rodgers despite the Super Eagles' striker scoring Leicester's only goal in a humiliating 4-1 FA Cup defeat away at Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Ademola Lookman was today cleared by FIFA to represent the Super Eagles of Nigeria after playing for England at youth level
The 25-year-old fired one shot off target as Leicester City sought a much-needed equaliser before Jota doubled his and Liverpool's goal tally for the night in the 87th minute.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have now scored 60 goals in the Premier League this season but Ndidi helped thwart Roberto Firmino from scoring a goal at Anfield Stadium for the first time in 14 months.

The Reds also closed the gap between them and league leaders Manchester City to nine points with the Reds having a game in hand over Pep Guardiola's side.

