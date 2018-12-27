Premier League actions continued on Boxing Day and four Super Eagles stars were in action.

Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City)

Super Eagles midfielder was impressive for Leicester City who shocked champions Manchester City with a 2-1 win at home.

Ndidi played the whole 90 minutes and helped the Foxes in midfield with his defensive abilities.

His compatriot and teammate Kelechi Iheanacho was not listed for the game.

Leon Balogun (Brighton & Hove)

Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun also played 90 minutes in a tough 1-1 draw at home to Arsenal.

Balogun came into Brighton’s starting XI with the absence of Lewis Dunk who was sent off in Brighton’s previous game at Bournemouth.

The Nigeria international seemed rattled in the early minutes but overcame his nerves to out in a decent performance.

A misplaced pass near the Brighton’s box led to the Arsenal goal while he was also caught in possession a couple of times.

But he and his teammates managed to hold the Gunners to a 1-1 draw.

Alex Iwobi (Arsenal)

Balogun faced his Super Eagles teammate Alex Iwobi who replaced Mesut Ozil at halftime. Iwobi didn't get enough for the ball and couldn't bring enough impact that Unai Emery hoped for.

Isaac Success (Watford)

Nigeria international Isaac Success was an 82nd-minute substitute for Watford who lost at home 1-2 to Chelsea.

Success came on for Gerard Deulofeu late in the game and made some attempts in the box. He, however, could not fashion anything out to level for Watford.