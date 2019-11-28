Leicester City midfielder James Maddison has hailed his teammate Wilfred Ndidi as the best defensive midfielder in the Premier League.

Ndidi has been a consistent figure in defensive midfield to aid Leicester City who have been flying in the Premier League so far this season.

Despite his importance, his performance has gone under the radar while his teammates have gotten the applause.

Maddison, however, believes his teammate is the best in the Premier League when it comes to winning the ball back, an attribute that has made the Nigerian very effective for Leicester City.

“I think he’s the best in the Premier League at tackling and winning the ball back, bar none,” Maddison told Football Daily.

James Maddison (centre) believes Wilfred Ndidi is the best defensive midfielder in the Premier League

“I know [N’Golo] Kante is a brilliant player and there are players like that. But actually winning the ball back and taking the ball off the opposition, I don’t think there is anyone better than Wilfred.

“Sometimes you get a player like that and what he does doesn’t get on the back page of the papers, doesn’t get talked about on Match of the Day. Us as team-mates and players who play against him realise what a top player he is.

“He’s fantastic at what he does and he lets players like me and Youri Tielemans do our thing higher up the pitch because we know we’ve got that solidity behind us.”

Ndidi has been a consistent performer for Leicester City since he joined the Premier League side in January 2017.

This season, he has gotten even better, putting up incredible numbers of tackles and interceptions as he has become the solid foundation that has allowed Leicester City’s frontmen to thrive.