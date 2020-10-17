Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is still a long way from returning from the abductor injury that has kept him out of action since September 2020.

Ndidi hurt his groin when he last played for Leicester City in their 4-2 home win over Burnley on Sunday, September 20.

The injury made him miss Leicester City’s next games and he was also absent when the Super Eagles converged to play two friendly games in October.

Ahead of Leicester City’s home game against Aston Villa on Sunday, October 18, manager Brendan Rodgers has revealed that the 23-year-old midfielder is still a long way from returning.

“Ricardo and Wilf, these guys are a way off it as well,” Rodgers said.

The Nigeria international made two appearances for Leicester City before he got injured.