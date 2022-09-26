Leicester City provide an update on Ndidi after pulling out of Nigeria's squad

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The 25-year-old pulled out of Nigeria's squad to face Algeria tomorrow due to a hamstring injury.

Wilfred Ndidi could return to action against Nottingham Forest
Wilfred Ndidi could return to action against Nottingham Forest

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi is set for an immediate return to action as his injury is a minor one.

Recommended articles

Ndidi had been on international duty with Nigeria ahead of their high-profile friendly match against the Desert Warriors of Algeria.

But the former Genk man had to pull out of the squad after picking up an injury while training at the team's camp base in Constantine.

Ndidi left the camp immediately to return to his club Leicester City in England for further tests. The injury's extent was initially unknown, but tests have now revealed that the Nigerian suffered a Grade one tear hamstring injury.

However, it is believed not to be too serious, and Ndidi should be available for Leicester City's Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest on October 3.

Wilfred Ndidi could return against Nottingham Forest
Wilfred Ndidi could return against Nottingham Forest Pulse Nigeria

While the news will delight Leicester, it may raise further doubts amongst Nigerians. The news of Ndidi's injury caused a debate after a Nigerian journalist claimed that the Leicester City man pulled out of the Super Eagles squad due to a disagreement over his position.

Although Ndidi rebuffed his claims on his social media platforms, the latest news is set to create further confusion on the seriousness of the injury.

Ndidi was among the 18 players to hit Super Eagles camp in Oran but had to pull out
Ndidi was among the 18 players to hit Super Eagles camp in Oran but had to pull out Pulse Nigeria

Nonetheless, it is a big boost for the Nigerian, who has been unlucky with injuries in the last 12 months.

His availability is also good news for Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers, who is seriously under pressure following a poor start to the season.

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

Recommended articles

A fresh start for Super Eagles' Okoye & Troost-Ekong as Watford names new coach

A fresh start for Super Eagles' Okoye & Troost-Ekong as Watford names new coach

Chelsea star Aubameyang teams up with Kim Kardashian in Milan [Photos]

Chelsea star Aubameyang teams up with Kim Kardashian in Milan [Photos]

Leicester City provide an update on Ndidi after pulling out of Nigeria's squad

Leicester City provide an update on Ndidi after pulling out of Nigeria's squad

Adebayo Adeleye's chance to usurp Maduka Okoye plus Super Eagles stars to watch against Algeria

Adebayo Adeleye's chance to usurp Maduka Okoye plus Super Eagles stars to watch against Algeria

England to face Germany without best RB, Tomori as Southgate names squad

England to face Germany without best RB, Tomori as Southgate names squad

'Tuchel In, Southgate Out!' Reactions as England fans want Ex Chelsea manager ahead of World Cup

'Tuchel In, Southgate Out!' Reactions as England fans want Ex Chelsea manager ahead of World Cup

Trending

Darwin Nunez smiling during a training session in Liverpool.
VIDEO

'That video has ruined me' -Liverpool's €100m forward under the storm again

Francisca Ordega shows off style in new photos

Super Falcons star Francisca Ordega shows off style in new photos

Terem Moffi and Kelechi Iheanacho (Instagram/Terem Moffi)
SUPER EAGLES

Finidi nominates red-hot striker to replace Osimhen against Algeria

Super Eagles coach has called up three players to replace his injured stars

Meet the three Super Eagles stars invited to replace Ahmed Musa, Leon Balogun and Samuel Chukwueze