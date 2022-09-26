Leicester City provide an update on Ndidi after pulling out of Nigeria's squad

Ndidi had been on international duty with Nigeria ahead of their high-profile friendly match against the Desert Warriors of Algeria.

But the former Genk man had to pull out of the squad after picking up an injury while training at the team's camp base in Constantine.

Ndidi boost for Leicester City

Ndidi left the camp immediately to return to his club Leicester City in England for further tests. The injury's extent was initially unknown, but tests have now revealed that the Nigerian suffered a Grade one tear hamstring injury.

However, it is believed not to be too serious, and Ndidi should be available for Leicester City's Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest on October 3.

While the news will delight Leicester, it may raise further doubts amongst Nigerians. The news of Ndidi's injury caused a debate after a Nigerian journalist claimed that the Leicester City man pulled out of the Super Eagles squad due to a disagreement over his position.

Ndidi's injury controversy

Although Ndidi rebuffed his claims on his social media platforms, the latest news is set to create further confusion on the seriousness of the injury.

Nonetheless, it is a big boost for the Nigerian, who has been unlucky with injuries in the last 12 months.