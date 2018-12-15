Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi makes final shortlist for CAF’s Youth Player of the Year

news

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has made the final shortlist for the Youth Player of the Year by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Ndidi was in a six-man shortlist for the award released a fortnight ago but CAF on Friday, December 14 unveiled the final three with the Nigerian midfielder also in it.

The Leicester City midfielder has been one of the most consistent African players in the Premier League all year.

He finished the 2017/2018 season as the leading tackler in the Premier League and has continued to impress.

Young Moroccan and Borussia Dortmund defender Achraf Hakimi and Cote d’Ivoire and AC Milan player and Franck Kessie are the other two on the shortlist.

Hakimi has been impressive for Dortmund who are enjoying a good start to the 2018/2019 season while Kessie has caught the eye at AC Milan.

CAF’s Youth Player of the Year will be decided by CAF Technical & Development Committee, media experts, legends and coaches of the quarter-finalists of the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup.

Nigeria's Victor Osimhen and Alex Iwobi won the award in 2915 and 2016 respectively.

Shortlist for Youth Player of the Year

1. Achraf Hakimi (Morocco & Borussia Dortmund)

2. Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria & Leicester City)

3. Franck Kessie (Cote d’Ivoire & AC Milan)