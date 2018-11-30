Pulse.ng logo
Wilfred Ndidi in for CAF’s Youth Player of the Year award

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi nominated for CAF’s Youth Player of the Year award

CAF on Friday, November 30 unveiled the nominees for several categories of the 2018 CAF Awards.

  • Published:
Wilfred Ndidi play Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi nominated for CAF’s Youth Player of the Year award (Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has been nominated for the Youth Player of the Year by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

CAF on Friday, November 30 unveiled the nominees for several categories of the 2018 CAF Awards.

In the Youth Player of the Year category, Nigerian midfielder Ndidi has been included in a six-man shortlist.

The Leicester City midfielder has been one of the most consistent African players in the Premier League all year.

He finished the 2017/2018 season as the leading tackler in the Premier League and has continued to impress.

Wilfred Ndidi play Ndidi the 2017/2018 season as the leading tackler in the Premier League and has continued to impress. (Reuters)

 

The 21-year-old will battle the likes of Achraf Hakimi (Morocco and Borussia Dortmund),  Andre Onana (Cameroon and Ajax), Ismaila Sarr (Senegal and Rennes), Mahmoud Benhalib (Morocco and Raja Club Athletic) and Franck Kessie (Cote d’Ivoire and AC Milan).

CAF’s Youth Player of the Year will be decided by CAF Technical & Development Committee, media experts, legends and coaches of the quarter-finalists of the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup.

Nigeria's Victor Osimhen and Alex Iwobi won the award in 2915 and 2016 respectively.

Shortlist for Youth Player of the Year

1. Achraf Hakimi (Morocco & Borussia Dortmund)

2. Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria & Leicester City)

3. Andre Onana (Cameroon & Ajax)

4. Ismaila Sarr (Senegal & Rennes)

5. Mahmoud Benhalib (Morocco & Raja Club Athletic)

6. Franck Kessie (Cote d’Ivoire & AC Milan)

