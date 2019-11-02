Leicester City have started the season on track with their aspirations to finish top four and made a huge statement with a record 9-0 win away at Southampton in the last matchday.

What has caught the eye in Leicester City’s fine start to the season has been the resurgence of Jamie Vardy who is currently Premier League's top scorer this season. His supporting cast of Youri Tielemans and James Maddison have also been fantastic with the fluidity and pace they bring from midfield.

The defence has also been solid and has not shown any sign that they miss Harry Maguire whom they sold for a record-breaking fee to Manchester United.

What has somewhat been lost in the conversation about how good Leicester City have been so far this season is how crucial Nigerian midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has been to the Foxes.

Youri Tielemans, James Maddison and Wilfred Ndidi (PA) PA

Ndidi has had the critical acclaim already due to the ball-winning abilities he has consistently shown since he joined Leicester City in January of 2017. But he is yet to get his credit for how pivotal he has been to Leicester City’s early successes this season.

It is with this ball-winning ability that Ndidi has made his impact most in this Leicester City success. No one does it like him in the Premier League and that has given the Foxes the protection they need in the middle.

With the flanks already covered by the impressive duo of Ben Chilwell and Ricardo Pereira, Ndidi has been the perfect cover for Leicester in the middle.

Just like he did in the last two Premier League seasons, Ndidi currently ranks first in interceptions in the Premier League. In tackles, he is second with 32 to teammate Pereira.

There is also the maturity and composure with the way he has gone about his business in defensive midfield this season. Despite his high volume of tackles, the Nigerian has maintained the discipline to avoid being suspended due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

There is also the selflessness to how he plays or maybe it’s more about concealing his lack of inventiveness with the ball, but Ndidi focuses solely on his job by just simply passing to a teammate and getting into position after winning the ball.

These qualities have made his more attack-minded midfield partners get going knowing that the Nigerian is behind waiting to mop up every mistake.

Play to his strength

Wilfred Ndidi (Getty Images) Getty Images

It is often stated that Ndidi needs to do more with the ball or help out more in attack to attract the interest of bigger clubs, but he has shown this season so far that he can thrive in any team that plays to his strength, which is leaving him to do what he does best.

In truth, he is far from the finished article, but where Leicester City finish this season will decide more about how he is rated. If they crack the top four with Ndidi as the protector in midfield, then it will be difficult to take him out of the ‘world-class’ conversation.