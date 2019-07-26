Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is expected to be ready for Leicester City’s first game of the 2019/2019 Premier League season according to manager Brendan Rodgers.

Ndidi is yet to resume pre-season with Leicester City as he is on an extended break after his exertion at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with the Super Eagles.

According to Rodgers, the 22-year-old will return before Leicester City’s pre-season friendly against Atalanta on Friday, August 8 and will be ready to play in their first league game of the season.

"He [Ndidi] will be back towards the Atalanta game. He won’t be involved in that, but he will be training for a few days before that," Rodgers was quoted by Leicestershire Live.

"He will be available for the first game."

Ndidi who played in all of the Foxes league games last season is expected to be a very important player in Rodgers’ team this season.

He is currently letting his hair down after a very busy summer. He got married to his partner Fortunate just before he joined the Super Eagles in camp ahead of AFCON 2019.

In Egypt, the defensive midfielder played all seven games as Nigeria won the bronze medal.

Leicester City will open their 2019-20 Premier League campaign against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, August 11.