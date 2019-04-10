This season, Ndidi has made 123 tackles more than anyone in the Premier League, a stat that shows how well he continues to perform as a defensive midfielder for Leicester City.

His 123 tackles put him above other top tacklers like Idrissa Gueye of Everton and Aaron Wan-Bissaka who have 121 and 115 respectively.

The Nigerian international has been impressive for Leicester City since he joined them in January 2017.

He also led the Premier League in tackles last season and was top five across Europe’s top five leagues.

This season, he has gotten better and particularly been massive for the Foxes in their recent games under new manager Brendan Rodgers.

Ndidi has also been one of the top 20 passers in the Premier League so far this season to show his increasing assurance with the ball.