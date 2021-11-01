RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Wilfred Ndidi can solve Manchester United's problems in midfield

Manchester United may boast that they have two of some of the best attacking and central midfielders in the EPL, but they can hardly boast of one of the best holding midfielders in the league.

Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City)
Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City)

Although Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has stuck to Fred for that role, it is still a department that has led to loss of games for Manchester United. This is where Leicester's Wilfred Ndidi comes in. The Super Eagles forward have shown that he is one of the best holding midfielders in England and Europe.

Although he is not yet linked to Manchester United, but some fans of the club truly relish the possibility of the Leicester man being in their team.

Ndidi has proven to be one of the best tacklers in Europe. In the Community Shield game against Manchester City, Ndidi rose to the occasion for Leicester City and was the boss in midfield. When compared to Fred, Ndidi has a better record.

Although Fred does well for Brazil, he has not replicated that form for Manchester United. Ndidi has made 152 appearances for Leicester in the league and has 7 goals and 9 assists. That is 16 goal contributions for a defensive midfielder who guards his defense jealously.

With Ndidi at Manchester United, Pogba and Bruno Fernandes will have less defensive duties and will concentrate more on attack and that is all they ever wanted. Manchester United's midfield is a major problem for Ole and once that is solved, the problems in defense may be solved easily.

Ndidi has increased his passing accuracy and he hardly makes mistakes when protecting his back three or back four and he gives his central midfielders the confidence to surge forward.

He has 591 tackles in 152 premier league games, 325 interceptions and 355 clearances. He has 1,291 ball recoveries and has won 1,277 duels, one of the best records in the EPL.

With Wilfred Ndidi, Manchester United could solve their problems in midfield and he will give the team shape in attack and defense.

Bethel Kalu is a passionate sports writer whose love for writing began as a young boy. He has been writing sports for 7 years has over 500 articles written by him.

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.

