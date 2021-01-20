It has gotten stale speaking about a Wilfred Ndidi performance. You would know what it looked it by now. Lots of tackles won, interceptions and complete midfield domination.

Ndidi was his usual self when Leicester City hosted Chelsea in a Premier League game on Tuesday, January 19, 2021.

It was a chance for the Foxes to go on top of the Premier League table and they responded well to the occasion.

Ndidi played a massive part in it. Aside from what would you expect from the 24-year-old, he popped up with a goal.

The Nigerian scored just six minutes into the game with a slicking effort from outside the area that hit the post and went into the net.

Wilfred Ndidi has scored more goals against Chelsea more than any other opponent in the Premier Leaguei (POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Getty Images

The Super Eagles midfielder loves a goal against Chelsea. That was his third goal against them since he arrived in his Premier League.

Ndidi was very tidy against Chelsea, playing neat short passes in midfield anytime he had the ball. He is a very safe player with the ball; a flaw in his game if you are looking for one but can be ignored when all is going well for his team.

What he does very well is intercepting and tackling. He was at his best in midfield against Chelsea with five ball recoveries, two interceptions and two tackles won.