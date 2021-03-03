Nigerian players at Leicester City Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho combined well for the Foxes’ only goal in their 1-1 draw away at Burnley in the Premier League on Tuesday, February 3, 2021.

Ndidi, who played in central defence for Leicester City floated a suburb ball for Iheanacho, who unleashed a first-time volley to beat the Burnley goalkeeper in the 34th minute.

It was a fantastic goal. A suburb ball met by an even more excellent finish.

Kelechi Iheanacho's first-time volley for his second Premier League goal of the season (Pool via Reuters) Reuters

That was Ndidi’s second assist of the season and Iheanacho’s second goal.

The goal was just enough to secure only a point for Leicester City at Turf Moor.

The Foxes had gone behind dreadfully. Hamza Choudhury made a wayward pass back to Ndidi. Burnley’s Matej Vydra nipped in, beat an onrushing Ndidi and finished superbly with his left foot into the roof of the net.

Ndidi and the whole Leicester City backline recovered from that mess to make sure they didn’t concede another goal.

After his goal, Iheanacho could not make more impact as Leicester City struggled to create going forward. He was taken off in the 67th minute.