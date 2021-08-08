They returned to Nigeria for a post-season rest which included a trip to Ghana before resuming pre-season with Leicester C.

On Saturday, August 7, 2021, they kicked off the 2020/2021 season just like they ended the previous season with yet another trophy, the Community Shield.

“Another one,” Ndidi wrote on social media after Leicester City's 1-0 win over Manchester City on Saturday, August 7, 2021.

He was on from the start breaking up play as usual, stealing the ball with ease and notably picking Cole Palmer’s pocket to start one move.

The midfielder didn’t have any big Ndidi moment in the game, but he impacted the game just as you would expect from him. He might not have those camera moments but make no mistake about it, Ndidi is elite in his play.

Iheanacho came on in the 79th minute and immediately had an impact on the game. In the 83rd minute, he had a big chance as he raced into the box onto a lovely ball behind the City defenders, although he failed to get on the ball.

Three minutes later, he got his goal from a penalty spot after Nathan Ake fouled him in the box.

The Manchester City defender was dwelling on the ball when Iheanacho hounded him down and nicked it away.

As he fell, Ake made a grab for the Nigerian and held on to his shorts and then desperately kicked out, striking Iheanacho’s backside.