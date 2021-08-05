Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho to feature in EPL curtain raiser on DStv

DStv subscribers can watch the game live on Saturday, August 7, 2021 on SuperSport Premier League (DStv channel 203) and SuperSport Football (DStv channel 205)

This is one game you would not want to miss as the stage is set for an exciting match up. Manchester City is looking strong to win the game as they dominated their pre-season matches. Leicester, on the other hand, failed to win any of their games during the pre-season.

Last season, Leicester won the FA Cup as they defeated Chelsea in the final by 1-0, with the Nigerian duo playing vital roles as the Foxes lifted their first-ever FA Cup trophy, and "Senior man Kelz '' scoring four goals during the competition.

Earlier in June, MultiChoice unveiled Ndidi and Iheanacho as ambassadors to lead the campaign for the DStv Compact - a value for money package and home of the Premier League.

The phenomenal rise of the Eagles stars forms part of the Naija stories DStv is proud to showcase and celebrate. Both players also featured in a brand new DStv television commercial to mark the start of the new football season.

